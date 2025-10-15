Two-truck crash kills driver in Louisiana.

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. – A crash involving a Peterbilt and Mack truck claimed the life of a driver on Tuesday.
According to a release issued by the Louisiana State Police, at approximately 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 9 near Forest Grove Road. The crash claimed the life of 66-year-old Paul Hammon, Jr. of Homer, La.
LSP says its preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Peterbilt 379 was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 9. At the same time, a 1999 Mack truck, driven by Hammon, was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 9 in the southbound lane, and collided with the Peterbilt and overturned.
Hammon, who was properly restrained at the time of the crash, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Peterbilt, who was properly restrained, sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the release.
Authorities did specify that impairment is not suspected; however, standard toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis.
