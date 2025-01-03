Two truckers dead in Oregon crash on New Years night

UNION COUNTY, Ore. — A collision involving two 18-wheelers and a Mack truck has left two dead in Oregon.

On New Year’s Day, Oregon State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 279, in Union County. OSP responded at 10:26 p.m., according to its release.

Police say the driver of the Mack truck, identified as Robert Fred Kenyon, 60, of Nampa, Idaho, was stopped at the chain-up area installing chains on his vehicle due to roadway conditions. A westbound Freightliner commercial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by Steven Bradly Botter, 47, of Spokane, Wash., left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the parked Mack. Another westbound Freightliner commercial motor vehicle and trailer, operated by Sing Manvir, 28, of Fresno, Calif. struck the vehicles from the primary collision as they entered the roadway.

Police say the roadway was blocked for several hours.

Kenyon and Botter, the two involved in the initial crash were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Manvir was transported to an area hospital.

The roadway was impacted for approximately 10 hours during the on-scene investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.