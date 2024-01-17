US diesel averages see slight uptick

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Average U.S. diesel fuel prices have risen at a time when the nation is in the grips of a major winter storm.
According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price rose to $3.863 per gallon on Tuesday, up from $3.828 on Jan. 8.
Average prices also saw hikes along the East Coast, Lower Atlantic, Midwest and Gulf Coast.
Still, the Gulf Coast region has the lowest average prices in the nation at $3.592 per gallon.
Meanwhile, Reuters reports that China’s oil products exports are set to rebound in January as refiners, armed with fresh quotas, boost diesel shipments and jet fuel sales for peak Lunar New Year travel, estimates from traders and analysts showed.
Resurgent fuel exports from China, which overtook the United States to become the world’s top refiner by capacity last year, will help to keep global diesel markets well-supplied and cap prices.
