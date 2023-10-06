TheTrucker.com
USDOT funding California road repairs after Tropical Storm Hilary

By John Worthen -
Tropical Storm Hilary damaged many roads in California. The federal government is stepping in to help fund repairs. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is making available $15.3 million in “quick release” emergency funds for use by local public agencies in 12 counties in California.

According to a news release, the funds will offset costs of repair work needed for roads, trails, parking areas and other infrastructure damaged by Tropical Storm Hilary in August.

“As California continues to rebuild after Tropical Storm Hilary, these emergency funds will help repair roads and bridges in 12 counties, restoring access to key attractions that support the local community and economy,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

On Aug. 18, Tropical Storm Hilary brought heavy rain, flooding, lightning and gusty winds, along with mud and debris flows, impacting 12 counties.

The storm caused damage and forced the closure of federal-aid roads and highways in the impacted counties. The quick release funds will primarily be used on local public agency facilities impacted by this disaster, including Whitney Portal Road in Inyo County, which provides access to Mount Whitney and the surrounding attractions, including the Mount Whitney Trailhead and Alabama Hills.

“The Federal Highway Administration is providing resources to reopen roads in California that were damaged by Tropical Storm Hilary,” said FHWA Shailen Bhatt. “Today’s announcement represents a down payment on our commitment to ensuring all repairs are completed.”

