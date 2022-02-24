Vehicle Inventory and Use Survey returns after 20-year hiatus

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics announced Wednesday the beginning of the 2021 Vehicle Inventory and Use Survey (VIUS) data collection period, the first VIUS data collection in 20 years. In previous years, the VIUS was the principal data source on the physical and operational characteristics of the U.S. truck population.

The VIUS data collection period begins with letters mailed to 150,000 randomly selected vehicle owners who will report on vehicle use in 2021 through an online data collection portal.

The survey is being conducted in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration, U.S. Department of Energy, and U.S. Census Bureau to better under the characteristics and use of vehicles on the Nation’s roads. The collected data is expected to be available in 2023 and will be used to guide infrastructure investments, evaluate truck and passenger vehicle safety, estimate fuel efficiency and emissions, and understand the products and commodities carried on U.S. roadways.

The nationally representative survey sample will focus on heavy trucks and truck tractors, and will also include pickup trucks, vans, minivans, and SUVs.

The survey will collect information on the selected vehicles’ physical characteristics, installed safety technologies, maintenance performed, and uses in 2021. Depending on their vehicle, participants will complete the Heavy Vehicle Questionnaire or the Light Vehicle Questionnaire. The online survey portal will be open through October 2022.

For further information or instructions for participants, please visit www.bts.gov/vius.