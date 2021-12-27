Vermont lends plows to city after garage fire

CHARLOTTE, Vt. — The state of Vermont is helping ensure the town of Charlotte can keep its roads clear this winter after a fire destroyed most of the community’s snowplows.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation is loaning the community three plows until the plows that were destroyed by the fire can be replaced.

Charlotte, which has 60 miles of town roads, leases its plows through Lewis Excavating, the business operated by Charlotte’s elected road commissioner, Junior Lewis.

Fire destroyed Lewis’ 70-year-old wooden storage facility on Church Hill Road on Wednesday, leaving four plow trucks along with other vehicles and gear unusable. Only one plow was saved.

“This is the time you need that equipment,” said Charlotte Select Board Chair Jim Faulkner.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but not thought to be suspicious. There were no injuries.

Gov. Phil Scott heard about the fire through news reports and asked the Agency of Transportation to help, said Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn said.

“At the end of the day, we are all in this together, so helping each other out in a time of need is really important,” Flynn told NECN. “I mean, it’s going to snow Christmas Day. What could be more meaningful than to help out of town after such a tragic event as they had last night?”

Flynn said there is no specified length of time the state trucks will be loaned to Charlotte. The agency understands that given supply chain challenges it may take Lewis and the town some time to come up with a permanent plan for a new fleet of trucks.