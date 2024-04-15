Vietnam veterans return to central Asia

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Wreaths Across America (WAA) recently partnered with several trucking industry companies and non-profits to make a new documentary about Vietnam veterans who went on to work in transportation.

The documentary, “Mission Veteran Expedition: Honoring Vietnam Veterans in the Transportation Industry,” can be viewed on WAA’s YouTube channel.

U.S. Army veteran Nicholas Mott, owner of Seven Five Media, was selected to capture and produce the film.

“The documentary offers an intimate and compelling look at the journey of these veterans,” Mott said. “Capturing the essence of their experiences and the profound impact of the Mission Veteran Expedition was truly an honor. I hope other Vietnam veterans will watch it and find it healing.”

The 10 Vietnam veterans who were a part of the documentary eventually made a career in the transportation industry, and they had the opportunity to revisit the country where they spent some of their time amongst fellow soldiers during their military service.

Waypoint Vets led the expedition.

The itinerary offered a variety of experiences, including:

Grounds Tour of the Former Saigon Embassy

Walking Street Food Tour through Ho Chi Minh City

Cu Chi Tunnels & Mekong Delta Luxury Tour

War Remnants Museum

Halong Bay Cruise

Defense POW / MIA Accounting Agency Tour

A ‘Welcome Home’ ceremony hosted at Sirius XM studios in Hollywood, with interviews on Radio Nemo

“The Mission Veteran Expedition successfully commemorated these veterans’ valiant contributions while allowing them to experience the beauty of Vietnam’s landscapes and the richness of its culture,” said Sarah Lee, Army combat veteran and founder of Waypoint Vets. “For many veterans, the memories associated with Vietnam are often intertwined with the challenges of war. This expedition redefined these associations and replaced them with new, healing memories. By engaging with Vietnam on a deep, personal level, the trip forged lasting connections and helped veterans find solace in the beauty of a nation at peace.”

FASTPORT and WAA have welcomed home more than 7,500 Vietnam veterans as commemorative partners of The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration.

“I feel the trip’s culmination was an important piece of closure for the participant’s journey,” said Brad Bentley, president of FASTPORT, who traveled to Vietnam with the group. “These men returned to the United States to a hero’s welcome, and for millions who never received this show of gratitude for answering the call of duty, it was truly an honor to say, ‘Welcome Home.’”