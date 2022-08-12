Walmart rolls out 60-foot refrigerated trailer

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart Canada’s fleet has expanded to include a first of its kind, 60-foot multi-temperature refrigerated trailer.

Company officials said in a news release that the custom-built multi-temp refrigerated trailer will allow the retailer and grocer to ship more freight to stores in a single trip, “resulting in improved efficiency within its supply chain and creating less C02 emissions.”

“Introducing this 60-foot, custom-built, multi-temperature refrigerated trailer into our fleet is latest example of how Walmart Canada is continually innovating within supply chain and pushing boundaries in the industry,” Patricio Dallan, senior vice president for supply chain issues for Walmart Canada, said. “When Walmart makes a change, it has a ripple effect. In this case, we’re introducing a new custom solution to the Canadian market that helps to reduce our total number of trips and emissions. We’re incredibly proud of this milestone.”

Departing our Mississauga distribution center for stores in Windsor and Woodstock, the trailer can fit as many as 30 pallets of perishable goods, such as meat and dry/wet produce, requiring different temperatures.

For context, a standard 53-foot trailer can fit about 26 pallets.

“This is a truly custom solution, purpose-built for Walmart Canada to help us bring innovation to the industry and work towards reaching our regeneration goals,” Brian Sookhai, senior manager of transportation innovation and planning for Walmart Canada, said. “Working closely with Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, we manufactured this trailer that allows for multi-temperature control and more capacity than ever before. This allows us to ship products at a variety of temperatures and make fewer overall trips, reducing our carbon emissions by having fewer trucks on the road.”

Walmart worked with Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company to build the trailer.

In 2012, Walmart initiated a pilot program with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation to introduce 60-foot trailers to Ontario’s roads.

“This Special Vehicle Configuration Permit pilot was successful and helped to open the door for organizations across the province to improve productivity by reducing the number of trips required to move lighter, bulkier cargo,” Walmart officials noted.