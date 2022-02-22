Washington state set to kick off CMV safety blitz

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Beginning Tuesday, the Washington State Patrol’s Commercial Vehicle Division and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers will begin commercial vehicle emphasis patrols along Interstate 5 in Pierce County.
The patrols will run through Feb. 24, according to Washington State Trooper Robert Reyer, who posted about the event on Twitter.
