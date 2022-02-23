Troopers respond to semi-truck fire on Interstate 15

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police Troopers responded to a fire involving a semi-truck pulling a trailer on Interstate 15 at milepost 62 in Bannock County Tuesday morning.

No one was injured but the incident slowed traffic for approximately two hours on the southbound interstate.

Troopers responded after a call at approximately 8:28 a.m. which reported the truck was driving down the southbound interstate with flames showing from the rear of the cab.

When Troopers arrived moments later, the truck driver had pulled to the right and separated the truck and trailer.

Firefighters with the Pocatello and Pocatello Valley Fire Departments responded quickly. Despite the quick response, the rear of the cab suffered extensive damage. The trailer was not involved.

The driver of the truck, a man from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada was not hurt. The right lane of travel was blocked during the incident to allow for firefighting operations.

Troopers say they appreciate the citizens initial call reporting the fire that allowed emergency responders to arrive quickly likely limiting the extent of the damage.