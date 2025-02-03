TheTrucker.com
Who’s crying over spilled milk? Borden rig wreck spoils more than 4,000 gallons in Florida

By Bruce Guthrie -
More than 4,000 gallons of milk were spilled after a Borden 18-wheeler was involved in a crash in Flordia.(COURTESY OF THE PALM BEACH COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE)

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — According to a news report from a Florida TV station, a tractor-trailer hauling milk on Interstate 95 northbound crashed in Palm Beach County which tied up traffic and making a huge mess on the highway.

The station reported that the crash involved three other vehicles and it happened after midnight near the Sixth Avenue exit in Lake Worth Beach.

Palm Beach County Fire posted a pun-riddled update with photos.

“A milk-truck had an ‘udderly’ unfortunate crash on I-95 last night just after midnight,” the post read. “Eleven people were evaluated on scene. Thankfully they were uninjured and none of them needed to be ‘moo-ved’ to the hospital. We calculated that 4,160 gallons of milk were spilled across the northbound lanes at MM63! It took almost three hours to clean up after this ‘cream-mergency’!”

 

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

