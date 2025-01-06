Winter weather prompts closing of Kentucky interstae

As it has with numerous states, winter weather has hit the state of Kentucky hard.
On Sunday night the Kentucky State Police announced a closure of one of its interstates.
“Due to traffic continuing to get stuck in the ice and snow, Interstate 71 Northbound is closed at the 62 mile marker,” KSP stated on Facebook.
“Please avoid traveling if possible,” the post continued. “Troopers and other first responders as well as the road and highway departments continue working non stop but the conditions remain very dangerous.
Also please do not call 911 to check road conditions.”
Conditions deteriorated quickly prompting a KSP post earlier in the evening.
“As winter weather conditions continue to worsen, we strongly encourage everyone to avoid traveling if possible. Staying off the roads helps keep everyone safer, including those working hard to respond to emergencies and improve road conditions,” KSP stated. “If you must travel, please use extreme caution. Troopers across our Post District are currently responding to numerous vehicle collisions and assisting stranded motorists.
Let’s all do our part to stay safe and reduce risks during this challenging weather. Remember to check on your elderly neighbors or those who may need extra help during this time.”
Missouri also closed portions of Interstate 29 on Sunday as well.
