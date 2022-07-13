TheTrucker.com
Wisconsin officials launch #TrooperInATruck safe driving initiative

By The Trucker News Staff -
The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) has partnered with the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association (WMCA) for the #TrooperInATruck distracted driving event. (Courtesy: WSP)

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) has partnered with the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association (WMCA) for the #TrooperInATruck distracted driving event this week.

According to the WSP, officers “will be on the lookout for dangerous, distracted driving behavior from the vantage point of a commercial motor vehicle.”

The campaign runs through July 15.

In a Facebook post, the WMCA wrote: “So proud of our Road Team Captains for participating in Trooper in a Truck! This campaign is extremely important to help prevent distracted driving across Wisconsin.”

#TrooperInATruck coincides with the Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Administration’s Operation Safe Driver Week, which also runs through July 16.

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Trucker News Staff
