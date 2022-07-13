Wisconsin officials launch #TrooperInATruck safe driving initiative

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) has partnered with the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association (WMCA) for the #TrooperInATruck distracted driving event this week.
According to the WSP, officers “will be on the lookout for dangerous, distracted driving behavior from the vantage point of a commercial motor vehicle.”
The campaign runs through July 15.
In a Facebook post, the WMCA wrote: “So proud of our Road Team Captains for participating in Trooper in a Truck! This campaign is extremely important to help prevent distracted driving across Wisconsin.”
#TrooperInATruck coincides with the Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Administration’s Operation Safe Driver Week, which also runs through July 16.
