Wreaths Across America announces 2023 Escort to Arlington Route

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Wreaths Across America is kicking off its annual “Escort to Arlington” veterans’ parade, the country’s longest parade for veterans, on Sat, Dec. 9.

The official route will travel down the East Coast states, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Washington D.C., stopping at schools, memorials and other locations along the way to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom, according to a news release.

These locations will have public events hosted by Wreaths Across America before they arrive at the Arlington National Cemetery on Sat, Dec. 16, in the morning hours, which is also National Wreaths Across America Day.

Participants for this year’s Escort to Arlington will include Gold Star families, including the current National President of American Gold Star Mothers Inc. Pamela Stemple.

It will also include Blue Star families, volunteers and veterans representing many eras and Veteran Service Organizations, such as American Legion Auxiliary National President Lisa Williamson, the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, VFW and VFW Auxiliary and more.

Members of the Patriot Guard Riders and Patriot Riders and law enforcement from departments across Maine and other states along the route will provide escort to ensure safe transport for all participants throughout the week. Like the eight years before, the Chevrolet auto company has generously provided 12 wrapped escort vehicles that will be seen transporting participating Gold Star families and veterans during the week-long trip and celebration.

“Chevrolet and its dealers are once again proud to support the yearlong mission of Wreaths Across America. This annual tradition is one Chevrolet and its dealers here in the Northeast Region look forward to participating in each year,” said Dan Adamcheck, regional director of sales, service and Marketing for Chevrolet. “To be able to give back to our communities, and the men and women who have given so much to our country is truly an honor for Chevrolet and its employees.”

In addition to the wrapped vehicles, Chevrolet is also sponsoring 4,000 veterans’ wreaths for placement at Arlington National Cemetery to honor our nation’s veterans.

Along with the escort vehicles heading to Arlington will be 13 tractor-trailers that represent multiple transportation companies Baylor Trucking, Budd Van Lines, Saia LTL and Prime Inc., to name a few, and Load One Carriers will once again serve as the ceremonial wreath transporter for the week in December.

To find a participating location near you to support and/or volunteer to place wreaths, click here.