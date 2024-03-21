Wreaths Across America relaunches virtual convoy

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine & LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wreaths Across America (WAA) is relaunching its virtual convoy program for 2024.

Dubbed Truckloads of Remembrance, the program seeks to fill an entire virtual tractor-trailer with sponsored veterans’ wreaths from each of the 50 states, according to a news release.

Hometown heroes from across the country are buried at Arlington, where more than 260,000 eligible markers for veterans’ wreaths will be placed — this is more than 260,000 servicemembers whose names will be said out loud and remembered as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

“By registering as a payback group, each organization can raise funds for their local programs while supporting the yearlong mission and honoring local heroes who were not laid to rest locally,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of WAA. “I have long said that it would be disingenuous of us as an organization whose mission is to Remember, Honor, and Teach if we do not support those giving back in their communities throughout the year.”

In its inaugural year, 36 state trucking associations participated, and the 2023 virtual convoy facilitated the sponsorship of 7,129 veterans’ wreaths, which is nearly two full trailer loads, for placement on National Wreaths Across America Day.

“WAA looks forward to the growth of the state association program in 2024 and will continue to raise awareness and support the mission across the country,” the news release states. “This year, WAA aims to expand this impactful initiative, renamed Truckload of Remembrance and invites all national transportation associations and other industry nonprofits to join in supporting honoring servicemembers with sponsored veterans’ wreaths for placement by volunteers at Arlington National Cemetery on National Wreaths Across America Day, which is on Saturday, Dec. 14.”

Courtney George, Director of Transportation and Industry Relations for Wreaths Across America, will deliver a presentation about Truckloads of Remembrance and how to get involved while at MATs. The presentation begins at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 23.