Wyoming, Colorado law enforcement initiates DUI campaign around Border War football game

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Two states used an annual football rivalry to initiate a DUI campaign.

According to a press release issued recently, a coordinated enforcement effort during the 2025 Border War resulted in 17 DUI arrests and one controlled substance arrest. The event occurred on October 25 when the Wyoming Cowboys defeated the CSU Rams at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

“While the Cowboys and Rams competed and fans from both schools celebrated, multiple agencies were hard at work to keep our roads safe during the uptick in traffic,” a press release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol stated.

The operation was conducted in Albany and Laramie counties in Wyoming, as well as Larimer and Weld counties in Colorado, before, during, and after the game.

In total, there were 243 traffic stops made by Wyoming law enforcement during the operation. Reported citations and arrests include 33 total arrests (including the 17 DUI arrests), 33 speeding citations, 9 seat belt citations, one child restraint citation, and 22 other citations in addition to 165 warnings issued.

During the course of the operation there were no roadway deaths in Albany or Laramie Counties. This success can be directly linked to the tireless work of our men and women patrolling the highways, roads and city streets over the travel heavy weekend.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol urges drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline at (800) 442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and the direction of travel.