Georgia authorites investigating crash involving trooper and semi truck

Georgia authorities are investigating a crash involving a state trooper and an 18-wheeler on Sunday.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety released details regarding a crash involving one of its troopers earlier Sunday.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, at 8:00 a.m., the trooper was traveling on Interstate 95 southbound near Exit 87 in Bryan County in the left lane while monitoring a vehicle approaching from behind that he intended to stop for a traffic violation.

The vehicle that the trooper was monitoring reportedly took the exit, and the trooper attempted to move across to initiate the stop.

Authorities say during this maneuver, the trooper crossed in front of a tractor-trailer, resulting in a collision.

The trooper was transported for head injuries and was released from the hospital this afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation, and a full review of the circumstances is underway.