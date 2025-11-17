TheTrucker.com
One dead in Oregon crash involving pair of semi trucks

By Bruce Guthrie
One dead in Oregon crash involving pair of semi trucks
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — One man is dead in Oregon as a result of a nearly head-on collision with a semi truck.

The incident happened on Thursday at 10:58 a.m., when Oregon State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 42, near milepost 24, in Coos County.

According to press release, the preliminary investigation indicated a westbound Chevrolet Malibu, operated by John William Henderson, 69 of Roseburg, failed to negotiate a curve and entered the eastbound lane where it struck an eastbound Freightliner commercial motor vehicle pulling double trailers, operated by Paul Cle Tigrett, 54, of Sutherlin, nearly head-on.

Subsequentially, a Peterbilt semi truck, operated by Thomas Patrick Meyer, 72 of Coquille, struck the concrete barrier while avoiding the collision.

Police say Henderson was declared deceased after being transported to an area hospital. A passenger in the Chevrolet, William Gene Henderson, 76, of Bandon, suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Neither semi driver was injured.

The highway was impacted for approximately four hours during the on-scene investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Bruce Guthrie
