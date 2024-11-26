Connecticut DOT: ‘buzzed driving puts lives at risk’

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) announced via media release that it is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) “to remind the public about the dangers of driving impaired.”

“Whether it’s Thanksgiving or any other time of year, buzzed driving Is drunk driving — and it puts lives at risk,” the release added.

In Connecticut between 2018-2022, during the Thanksgiving holiday (defined as the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through the Monday following Thanksgiving) there were 79 crashes involving an impaired driver, which resulted in 72 injuries, and eight fatalities. Nationally over the same five-year period, 833 people were killed in drunk driving crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday according to NHTSA.

In Connecticut in 2022, the last year of verifiable data, 127 people were killed in alcohol-impaired crashes, which accounted for nearly 35% of all fatalities in the state, according to CTDOT.

CTDOT says one of the most dangerous nights on the roadway is the evening before Thanksgiving, which has become associated with excessive alcohol consumption as people gather to reconnect and celebrate the holidays.

“The night before Thanksgiving is a time when many people gather to enjoy the holiday spirit, but it’s also one of the deadliest and most dangerous nights of the year. Driving impaired is a decision that can change lives forever and it’s not worth the risk,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “If your Thanksgiving holiday plans involve drinking, arrange a sober ride in advance. Whether it’s a designated driver, public transportation, or a rideshare, there are safe ways to get home. Let’s make sure everyone makes it home safely to share the holiday.”

“Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday season, and while it can be a joyous time spent with family and friends, it’s critical to celebrate responsibly and designate a sober driver if you plan on drinking,” said Lauren Fabrizi, spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “With a record number of travelers expected to hit the road this Thanksgiving, we urge drivers to be extra vigilant and obey all traffic laws to ensure they get to and from their destinations safely.”

During the busy Thanksgiving travel holiday, the CTDOT Safety Patrol sponsored by GEICO will be monitoring state highways. The Safety Patrol provides limited roadside assistance at no charge to drivers in need, including changing flat tires, jump-starting vehicles, and moving disabled vehicles to the shoulder. In addition to assisting stranded motorists, the Safety Patrol works with emergency responders at incident scenes.