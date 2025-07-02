TheTrucker.com
Georgia changes name of its commercial vehicle enforcement division

By Bruce Guthrie -
The Georgia Department of Public Safety announced a name change for it Commercial Vehicle Enforcement division. (Courtesy of DPS)

The Georgia Department of Public Safety announced that effective July 1, 2025, the Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) of the Georgia Department of Public Safety will be renamed Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE).

The new name will be reflected on all official materials, including vehicles, uniforms, patches, and other insignia.

The name change is a result of the passage of House Bill 116 (HB 116) during the 2025 Georgia legislative session, which amended Article 5 of Chapter 2 of Title 35 and Title 40 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated.

DPS said that the updated name is “intended to better reflect the division’s law enforcement role and responsibilities.”

“CVE will continue to focus on enforcing highway safety for commercial motor vehicles,” DPS said during a media release. “Officers will conduct thorough inspections of commercial vehicles, drivers, and cargo, both roadside and at inspection stations or carrier terminals, to ensure public safety.”

On July 11, 2025, the newly named Commercial Vehicle Enforcement division will welcome its 13th Commercial Vehicle Officer School at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, GA.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

