Idelic introduces new driver scorecards for fleets

PITTSBURGH — Fleet safety firm Idelic is offering new driver scorecards as part of their Safety Suite platform.

Diverging from the scorecard systems commonly employed by fleets, Idelic’s scorecards amalgamate data from numerous sources into a singular, intuitive assessment instrument, offering fleet safety managers rapid and accurate insights into driver performance, according to a news release.

“Idelic’s scorecards aim to enhance safety outcomes and enable more effective management of driver performance,” the news release states. “They nurture a culture of safety and acknowledgment that resonates with a fleet’s distinct objectives.”

Designed to address the limitations of traditional assessments, the scorecards offer a customizable, data-centric feature that allows safety managers to allocate different weights to various events like accident rates, speeding incidents, citations, complaints and telematics warnings, utilizing the extensive data integrated into the Safety Suite platform.

The addition of scorecards enhances the existing capabilities of the Safety Suite, such as the Driver Watch List, the news release notes.

This feature gathers driver data from numerous integration partners and utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to pinpoint drivers who may be prone to accidents. Utilized collectively, these resources offer an extensive perspective on driver conduct, allowing fleet operators to implement preventive strategies, corrective measures and positive acknowledgment initiatives.

“Our new scorecards will create significant time savings for Idelic customers,” said Brian Filip, CTO of Idelic. “We’re automating the process and eliminating the time that safety professionals spend every month pulling data from multiple systems, matching it to drivers, scoring it, and distributing it. Not only does this save time, but it reduces human errors and makes it easier for safety teams to report on data that was previously just too hard to retrieve and use.”