Miller-Motte College introduces CDL: Class A training program in Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Ancora Education, a workforce solutions provider, is announcing their CDL Training: Class A Tractor Trailer program will be available at their Miller-Motte College campus in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“Our CDL program is a short-term path preparing students for the CDL: Class A licensing exam,” said Molly Carney, executive director at Miller-Motte College in Raleigh. “By completing this curriculum, students can jumpstart a career path which is flexible, dependable, and important to keep our economy moving.”

Four Week Program

Miller-Motte’s four week program provides an opportunity for local residents to start or change careers by preparing them to obtain a CDL and ultimately to assume driver responsibilities on the road and at pickup/delivery points. Emphasis is placed on vehicle inspections, defensive driving, range maneuvers, motor carrier safety regulations (DOT 380 -397 and a certificate for entry-level drivers), trip planning, cargo handling, size/weight laws, general maintenance procedures, hours of service, and accident prevention. All training and instruction is done at school facilities and/or in school-provided equipment.

Required to operate any combination of vehicles with a Gross Combination Weight Rating (GVWR) of 26,001 pounds or more, the CDL: Class A designation refers to a towed vehicle which is heavier than 10,000 pounds. Class A vehicles can include tractor-trailers, truck and trailer combinations, tanker vehicles, livestock carriers, and flatbeds.

Upon passing a licensing exam, graduates can fill one of the many open positions within the transportation industry. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the employment of heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers to grow five percent between 2023 and 2033 – that’s 100,000 openings for heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers projected each year over the next decade.

Programs Available Across the Country

Ancora operates over 200 CDL programs across the United States at its Miller-Motte College, Miller-Motte Driving Institute, South Texas Vocational Technical Institute, Arizona Automotive Institute, and Berks Technical Institute campuses, as well as through partnerships with community colleges, corporate businesses and local governments.

The CDL: Class A program will begin on February 3, 2025, for day starts and February 22, 2025, for weekend starts, at Miller-Motte in Raleigh. Enrollment is now open. For more information and/or to register, visit miller-motte.edu.