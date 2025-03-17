TheTrucker.com
MTC Truck Driver Training approved for third-party CDL testing

By Dana Guthrie -
MTC Truck Driver Training now offering third-party CDL testing. (Photo courtesy MTC)

SAINT ANN, Mo.   MTC Truck Driver Training is announcing its approval as a third-party testing site for the Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) exam by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

“We recognized the need in our community to provide a more accessible path for aspiring truck drivers,” said Joe Smith, director of education at MTC Truck Driver Training. “By offering CDL testing directly at our St. Ann location, we’re ensuring a seamless path for individuals to get trained, tested, and on the road to a rewarding career.”

MIlestone for MTC

“This milestone underscores MTC’s dedication to helping individuals launch successful careers in trucking, while addressing the critical need for qualified drivers in Missouri and beyond,” MTC said in a press release. “With this approval, MTC students can now complete their CDL training and testing in one convenient location. This streamlined process allows students to move more efficiently from training to testing, ultimately helping them launch careers in the trucking industry faster.”

Local Growing Demand

Missouri is experiencing a growing demand for professional truck drivers, and MTC’s third-party testing helps address this workforce shortage, according to the release. MTC will expand its third-party CDL testing services to additional industry professionals, ensuring that more individuals and companies have access to convenient, high-quality testing options.

“For over 30 years, MTC Truck Driver Training has been a trusted leader in CDL education,” MTC said. “With the addition of third-party testing, MTC is further solidifying its commitment to providing top-tier training and career opportunities for the next generation of professional drivers.”

For more information about MTC Truck Driver Training’s CDL program or third-party testing services, visit www.beatrucker.com or call 314-442-6260.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

