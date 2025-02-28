OOIDA applauds bipartisan bill to expand truck parking

WASHINGTON — The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is announcing its strong support for the bipartisan Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act.

The Act, introduced by U.S. Representatives Mike Bost (R-IL) and Angie Craig (D-MN), would dramatically increase designated parking for commercial trucks.

Safe Parking Sorely Needed

“Lack of safe truck parking has been a top concern of truckers for decades and as a former truck driver, I can tell you firsthand that when truckers don’t have a safe place to park, we are put in a no-win situation,” said Todd Spencer, president, OOIDA. “We must either continue to drive while fatigued or out of legal driving time, or park in an undesignated and unsafe location like the side of the road or abandoned lot. It forces truck drivers to make a choice between safety and following federal Hours-of-Service rules. The current situation isn’t safe for the truck driver and it’s not safe for others on the road. OOIDA and the 150,000 small-business truckers we represent thank Representative Bost and Representative Craig for listening to truckers across America and leading the charge to improve highway safety for all drivers. The bill has longstanding, broad industry support and should be a top priority as Congress begins reauthorizing our nation’s highway safety programs.”

Lack of Parking a Growing Problem

The lack of truck parking has been a problem for decades. It is only getting worse as capacity has not kept pace with the increasing number of trucks on the roadways. There is currently only 1 parking spot for every 11 trucks. This results in drivers wasting an average of one hour every day trying to secure parking.

“I grew up in a family trucking business,” Bost said. “I know firsthand how difficult, and oftentimes dangerous, it can be when America’s truckers are forced to push that extra mile in search of a safe place to park. By expanding access to parking options for truckers, we are making our roads safer for all commuters and ensuring that goods and supplies are shipped to market in the most efficient way possible. This is a matter of public safety for everyone; and I’m committed to do all I can to drive this legislation over the finish line.”

Drivers Need Safe Places to Rest

“Truck drivers keep our nation’s supply chains moving, and they should never be forced to forgo much-needed rest because of insufficient highway parking,” Craig said. “Increasing rest spot availability means a safer and more efficient road for truck drivers and everyday commuters alike, and I’m proud to work with my colleagues across the aisle on this critical issue.”

Drivers need the ability to rest in safe places to best operate on America’s roadways, according to OOIDA. Trucks parked on highway shoulders, exit and entrance ramps, vacant lots and side streets create an immediate safety hazard for truck drivers and other roadway users. The time drivers waste finding safe parking is time not spent getting goods to their destination, slowing the supply chain and raising the costs for consumers. Expanding truck parking capacity will improve road safety and supply chain efficiency.

The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act would invest hundreds of millions of dollars in the creation of new truck parking spaces. Funding would be awarded on a competitive basis and applicants would be required to submit detailed proposals to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The primary focus would be to construct new truck parking facilities and convert existing weigh stations and rest areas into functional parking spaces for truck drivers.