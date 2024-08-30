Pilot celebrates driver appreciation month with Road Warrior contest, free drinks, exclusive discounts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot is celebrating Driver Appreciation month by saying ‘Here’s to You’ to professional drivers with free drinks, special deals and the return of its annual Road Warrior contest.

“It truly is an honor to work shoulder to shoulder with professional drivers who keep North America moving, day in and day out,” said Jordan Spradling, vice president of transportation and logistics at Pilot. “At Pilot, we are committed to doing our part to support, serve, and show professional drivers they matter, and we look forward to seeing them out here on the road.”

According to a company media release, Pilot’s Driver Appreciation campaign reflects the brand’s new creative direction, focusing on the people and moments that make the middle of nowhere feel like somewhere. Featuring real professional drivers in its campaign, Pilot celebrates the hardworking people behind the wheel of a big rig with a ‘Here’s to You’ cheers and an inviting call to ‘See You Out Here.’ Throughout September, Pilot will hero professional drivers in its commercials, billboards, store signage and digital content.

“To further recognize professional drivers and share their stories, Pilot is kicking off its annual Road Warrior contest with a $25,000 grand prize,” the company said in the release. “The Road Warrior contest recognizes the individuals who weather the storms, long hours, and tight schedules, day in and day out to keep North America moving. For this year’s contest, surprise personalities will invite people to nominate the professional drivers in their lives by visiting Pilot’s Facebook page and giving them a shout-out on each week’s Road Warrior recognition post. Every week during the contest, one deserving driver will be selected based on the details of their nomination to win a $1,000 prize. At the end of the month, one of the four weekly Road Warrior winners will be named the grand prize recipient and will be awarded an additional $25,000. Winners will be announced in October.”

The release also noted that as a token of Pilot’s appreciation, professional drivers will be able to enjoy exclusive savings all September through use of the myRewards Plus app at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers, including:

Three free drinks every week, including Pilot coffee, fountain drinks and top-selling beverage brands from the cooler

Exclusive discounts on popular snack items

Military and Veteran professional drivers will receive extra discounts on snacks in addition to the 10% military discount on food and beverage (after authentication through ID.me)

Download the myRewards Plus app to find the nearest participating travel center and take advantage of these offers.

For more information about Driver Appreciation Month and the 2024 Road Warrior contest, visit pilotflyingj.com/driverappreciation.