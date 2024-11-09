Pilot’s pilot plan: Giving back to those who gave so much

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— In honor of Veterans Day, Pilot salutes those who’ve served by extending a free meal* to military service members and their families on Nov. 11 at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers nationwide.

“We are deeply grateful to our nation’s veterans and their families for their sacrifice and service and consider it a privilege to express our thanks with a complimentary meal at our stores on Veterans Day,” said Brad Anderson, chief operating officer at Pilot. “With our guests’ generous support, Pilot will continue making a lasting difference for service members and their families. We take pride in and appreciate our many veteran team members and are thankful to be able to give back in such a meaningful way by helping other veterans find rewarding careers.”

According to a company press release, Pilot will also continue its long-standing support of Call of Duty Endowment with a $100,000 donation to kickstart this year’s round-up campaign** and invites guests to join in contributing to Call of Duty Endowment to help veterans transition into rewarding civilian careers after military service.

From Nov. 9 – 30, guests can choose to round up their in-store purchase to the nearest dollar at any participating Pilot, Flying J or One9 Fuel Network travel center.** All proceeds will be directly donated to Call of Duty Endowment. Since 2019, Pilot and its guests have raised over $4 million for Call of Duty Endowment, resulting in more than 7,000 successful veteran career placements.

On Veterans Day, service members and their families verified through ID.me in the myRewards Plus app will be eligible for a free meal credit up to $12.* The Veterans Day offer can be claimed on Nov. 11 through Pilot’s myRewards Plus app and redeemed at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers on a variety of food and beverage options, including hot and cold deli items, fountain beverages and Pilot coffee.*

With successful ID.me verification, service members will also enjoy exclusive deals and a year-round 10% discount on food and beverages* at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers when checking out with myRewards Plus. Learn more about Pilot’s military discount at pilotflyingj.com/rewards. For more great deals and to quickly find nearby Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers, download the myRewards Plus app.*

Pilot proudly employs veterans and encourages former and transitioning military members and their families to apply by visiting jobs.pilotflyingj.com/talent-communities. For more information on Call of Duty Endowment, visit callofdutyendowment.org.

*Must use myRewards Plus app after verified through ID.me to redeem. Data rates may apply. Certain food and beverage exclusions apply. Good while supplies last. Non-transferable. Other terms and conditions apply. Visit pilotflyingj.com/rewards for more details. Meal Offer Period is 11/11/24 only.

**Certain purchases (including, but not limited to, purchases made on fleet cards/direct bill programs or purchases made at the fuel pump) are not eligible for round-up contributions.