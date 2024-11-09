Are you ready for WIT’s 10th annual Accelerate! Conference & Expo?

DALLAS — Each year, professionals from every level of trucking and related industries — from the truck cab to the executive suite — come together to support the mission of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT): To encourage the employment of women in the transportation industry, eliminate barriers they face, and promote their accomplishments.

This year, the 10th annual Accelerate! Conference & Expo is set to kick off Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas; the event continues through Wednesday, Nov. 13.

About 2,000 people are expected to attend the 2024 Accelerate! Conference & Expo, which offers more than 70 informative, entertaining and educational sessions to help participants grow in areas ranging from leadership and professional development to operations, human resources, marketing, driving and many others.

Nearly 200 subject matter experts will be on hand to discuss topics like the role of AI in trucking, employee recruiting and retention, how to spot and prevent human trafficking, DEI strategy, sustainability trends, the economy and more. Click here for a complete agenda and details about educational and breakout sessions.

The exhibit hall is always a popular gathering place, with more than 150 exhibitors and sponsors featuring thousands of products and services. Click here for a complete list of vendors and a map of the exhibit hall.

The exhibition also includes a Truck & Technology Tour where attendees can see new truck equipment and related technologies. Companies participating this year include Bridgestone Americas, International Motors, Mack Trucks, McLane Company Inc., Nikola, PACCAR Inc., Penske Transportation Solutions, PepsiCo Foods North America, Pilot Company, Ryder System, Saia LTL Freight, Truckers Against Trafficking, TruckSuite, UPS, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., Volvo, Walmart and XPO Inc.

On Veterans Day — Monday, Nov. 11 — the Accelerate! Conference will honor those serving in the U.S. military through a special presentation on the main stage by Sara Lee, founder and executive director with Waypoint Vets.

In addition, at 11:45 a.m. on Monday, attendees are encouraged to gather at the NASTC Stage in the exhibit hall to participate in the 22×22 Push-Up Challenge by FIT Drivers and The Trucker Media Group to encourage each participant to complete as many push-ups as possible. This challenge brings awareness to the fact that a staggering number of veteran suicides happen each day.

Historically, WIT has encouraged the participation of veterans in the trucking industry through engagement with such organizations as Waypoint Vets, Veterans in Trucking and Wreaths Across America.

Radio Nemo, featuring The Dave Nemo Show on SiriusXM 146, Road Dog Trucking Radio, will be broadcasting live from the event.