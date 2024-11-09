TheTrucker.com
Cummins marks milestone reopening of global technical hub in Columbus

By Dana Guthrie -
Cummins leaders and elected officials celebrate the reopening of the Cummins Technical Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Pictured left to right are Congressman Greg Pence; Tim Frazier, Cummins Vice President – Research & Technology; Lucia Lopez, Cummins Americas Tech Ops Supply Chain Manager; Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins Chair and Chief Executive Officer; Brett Merritt, Cummins Vice President and President - Engine Business; Indiana State Representative Ryan Lauer; Columbus Mayor Mary Ferdon; and Jonathan White, Cummins Vice President - Engine Business Engineering. (Photo courtesy Cummins)

COLUMBUS, Ind.  Cummins  celebrated the reopening of its worldwide technical center hub office tower in Columbus, Ind.

The office tower at the Cummins Technical Center (CTC) on McKinley Avenue had been under renovation since 2021. After having been mainly untouched, except for minor cosmetic improvements and flood restoration, since its original opening in 1968, the CTC office tower now has a newly renovated interior – allowing for enhanced collaboration and innovation.

“The reopening of the CTC office tower marks an important milestone for Cummins and our Destination Zero strategy,” said Jennifer Rumsey, chair and CEO. “Much of the research and development for our next-generation power solutions start right here in this very hub – driven by our mission to power a more prosperous world and executed by our talented employees.”

According to a company press release, the CTC is an iconic Cummins building and has played an important role in the company’s success and in the economic vitality of Columbus. Completed in 1968, the CTC is Cummins’ first and longest-standing tech center. Its design was the work of mid-century modernist designer Harry Weese. Prior to its construction, Cummins had only 50 test cells, and only 15 considered to be in good working order. The completion of the CTC added 88 test cells to the Cummins portfolio and provided Cummins engineers and scientists with a world-class facility to develop world-class innovations.

In 2023, Cummins invested a record $1.4 billion in future critical technologies and products, including the Cummins HELM platforms. Loosely translating to “higher efficiency, lower emissions and multiple fuels,” the Cummins HELM platforms give Cummins’ customers control of how they navigate their own journeys as part of the energy transition and include Cummins’ B, X10 and X15 engine platforms. They provide customers with the option to choose the fuel type(s) and applications that best suit their business needs, while also reducing emissions. These products are critical to Cummins’ plan to help fleets reach Destination Zero, while providing products that are economically viable, scalable and deliver the power, performance, range and durability for which Cummins is known. A significant amount of Cummins’ research and technology gross spend occurs in the CTC.

“I am grateful to our CTC employees for their patience and perseverance during this much-needed renovation,” said Tim Frazier, vice president – Research & Technology. “We are so glad to have our Cummins HELM engineers, technical specialists and innovators together again under the same roof working as a coordinated team, close to the technology and testing being executed here.”

According to the release, the office portion of the CTC is a six-story tower, with 72,000 square feet of office space on five floors. It holds approximately 500 employees, primarily focused on research and development for Cummins HELM platforms and future technology for North America and global markets.

Renovations for the CTC office tower focused primarily on the first through fifth floors to allow for improved circulation and collaboration. The architectural design of the renovation was completed by HOK of St. Louis, Mo., with construction completed by F.A. Wilhelm Construction Co., Inc., of Indianapolis, Ind. The renovation design includes the use of a plus (+) symbol in featured spaces. The symbol is a throwback to renowned graphic designer Paul Rand, who developed a variety of logo designs for Cummins, including the trademark C.

The renovated building features a new staircase, two social hubs and inclusive amenities such as gender-neutral restrooms, nursing rooms and quiet spaces. The renovation also includes eight treadmill desks, soft lab zones and expanded collaboration areas with 90 conference rooms of various sizes, including stadium seating. Additional enhancements include upgraded lighting systems and functional window blinds.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

