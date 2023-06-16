SuperRigs: 2023 Shell Rotella top prize winners announced

SuperRigs Best of Show Winner Crystal and Truett Novosad with their son Weston. (Courtesy: Shell Rotella) SuperRigs 2023 This immaculate blue 2007 Peterbilt 379 rig owned by Crystal and Truett Novosad won Best of Show at the 2023 Shell Rotella SuperRigs event. (Courtesy: Shell Rotella) SuperRigs 2023 A 2007 Peterbilt 379 rig owned by Crystal and Truett Novosad won Best of Show at the 2023 Shell Rotella SuperRigs event. (Courtesy: Shell Rotella) SuperRigs 2023 This immaculate blue 2007 Peterbilt 379 rig owned by Crystal and Truett Novosad won Best of Show at the 2023 Shell Rotella SuperRigs event. (Courtesy: Shell Rotella) SuperRigs 2023 This 2007 Peterbilt 379 rig owned by Crystal and Truett Novosad won Best of Show at the 2023 Shell Rotella SuperRigs event. (Courtesy: Shell Rotella) SuperRigs 2023 SuperRigs Best of Show Second Runner Up Ben Overton. (Courtesy: Shell Rotella) SuperRigs 2023 SuperRigs Best of Show Second Runner Up Ben Overton also won Best Engine for his 2020 Kenworth W9B. (Courtesy: Shell Rotella) SuperRigs 2023 This 2020 Kenworth W9B was the SuperRigs Best of Show Second Runner Up. It's owned by Ben Overton. (Courtesy: Shell Rotella) SuperRigs 2023 SuperRigs Best of Show First Runner Up winners Mark and Payton Aragon. (Courtesy: Shell Rotella) SuperRigs 2023 The interior of Mark Aragon’s 2003 Peterbilt 379 EXHD called Slammed Distraction is shown. Aragon won Best of Show First Runner-Up at the 2023 Shell Rotella SuperRigs event. (Courtesy: Shell Rotella) SuperRigs 2023 Mark Aragon’s 2003 Peterbilt 379 EXHD called Slammed Distraction is decked out in a bright green. The rig won Best of Show First Runner-Up at the 2023 Shell Rotella SuperRigs event. (Courtesy: Shell Rotella) SuperRigs 2023 Mark Aragon’s 2003 Peterbilt 379 EXHD called Slammed Distraction features rear fenders. The rig won Best of Show First Runner-Up at the 2023 Shell Rotella SuperRigs event.(Courtesy: Shell Rotella) SuperRigs 2023 Big rigs participate in the light show at the 2023 Shell Rotella SuperRigs event. (Courtesy: Shell Rotella) SuperRigs 2023 Big rigs participate in the light show at the 2023 Shell Rotella SuperRigs event. (Courtesy: Shell Rotella) SuperRigs 2023 Big rigs participate in the light show at the 2023 Shell Rotella SuperRigs event. (Courtesy: Shell Rotella) SuperRigs 2023 This heavy-duty wrecker participates in the light show at the 2023 Shell Rotella SuperRigs event. (Courtesy: Shell Rotella) SuperRigs 2023

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Chrome pipes, eye-popping colors and interiors filled with intricate embroidery work — these are just a few of the features on the big rigs shown at the 41st Anniversary Shell Rotella SuperRigs event held in Gillette, Wyoming, earlier this month.

The annual three-day competition is the premier truck beauty for actively working trucks. Truckers from across Canada and the United States gathered to compete for cash prizes and other prizes valued at $25,000. Winners of the competitions all received a case of Shell Rotella T5 10W-30 engine oil and MyMilesMatter award points. 12 of those winners were also selected to have their truck featured in the Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar for 2024.

Additional highlights of the three-day event also included a SuperRigs truck parade through the downtown area of Gillette, a truck lights contest, and a drone light show that was sponsored by Advance Auto Parts. Additional entertainment and events also took place throughout the whole event.

Truett and Crystal Novosad of College Station, Texas, is the Best of Show prize winner for their 2007 Peterbilt 379. They received $10,000 from Shell Rotella and a place in next year’s calendar. Mark Aragon from Lasalle, Colorado, won Best of Show first runner-up and $4,000 from Shell Rotella for his 2003 Peterbilt 379 EXHD called Slammed Distraction. Ben Overton of Winnipeg, MB, Canada, was awarded Best of Show second runner-up for his 2020 Kenworth W9B.

Additional first-place winners from other competitions included:

Cody Davis from Cokeville, Wyoming, in the Tractor/Trailer Division and Best Lights for his 2022 Kenworth W900L.

Patrick Lahr from Denison, Iowa, in the Tractor Division with a 2022 Peterbilt 389.

Clyde Green from Cheyenne, Wyoming, won the Classic Division with his 1982 Kenworth W900 A

Cody Davis also won the People’s Choice Award. The winner was selected virtually with online voting, and $1 for every People’s Choice vote allowed Shell Rotella to donate to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.

All of the winning trucks from Shell Rotella SuperRigs will be posted on Shell Rotella’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the week. For more news and photos from the competition or to join the conversation, use the hashtag #SuperRigs and #SuperRigs2023.