Arkansas Trucking Association names its first Maintenance Professional of the Year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – At the Arkansas Technician Championship in Rogers in June, the Arkansas Trucking Association (ATA) announced the winner of a new award: the Maintenance Professional of the Year Award.

The inaugural recipient, Ryan Womack, fleet maintenance superintendent for McKee Foods Transportation, LLC, was named at the awards banquet on June 24.

“We have long recognized the top driver and safety professional at our annual conference, so we are thrilled to add this award and recognize the men and women who keep our equipment safely on the road,” Shannon Newton, ATA president, said. “We could not have given this inaugural award to a more deserving candidate than Ryan. He is a dynamic leader within his company, our association and our industry.”

Womack’s credentials include being a NATMI certified supervisor of maintenance/equipment and automotive service excellence medium-duty/heavy-duty truck technician.

Within his community, he has worked with local schools to recruit students into trucking. Womack sits on the Northwest Technical Institute’s medium- and heavy-duty truck advisory board. Within the ATA, he serves on the Carl Tapp Technician Scholarship Committee and Technician Curriculum Advisory Committee, is a member of the 40 Under 40 Council and was recently appointed chair of the Maintenance & Technology Council.

Womack holds an associate degree in business management and is currently working toward a bachelor’s in supply chain management.

Nominees for the Maintenance Professional of the Year Award were evaluated based on their noteworthy contributions to their company’s maintenance program as well as professional certifications and credentials.

All member companies of the ATA are eligible to nominate maintenance professionals for this award.