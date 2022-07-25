Big rig blaze shuts down Connecticut highway

SHELTON, Conn. — An early-morning tractor-trailer fire shut down a road in Connecticut on Sunday.
The Shelton Fire Department on their Facebook Page said they were alerted at approximately 4:43 a.m. to the blaze in the southbound lanes of Route 8 in Shelton, Connecticut.
When they arrived, the rear portion of a 53-foot-long trailer hauling produce was ablaze.
Fire fighters worked on the scene for several hours with the highway reopening at approximately noon.
The cause of the fire was not reported. No injuries were reported either.
