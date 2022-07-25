TheTrucker.com
Big rig blaze shuts down Connecticut highway

Members of the Shelton Fire Department battle a tractor-trailer fire in the early morning hours of July 24. (Courtesy: Shelton Fire Department via Facebook)
Firefighters with the Shelton Fire Department reported that the tractor-trailer fire resulted in Route 8 being closed until almost noon on Sunday. (Courtesy: Shelton fire Department via Facebook)

SHELTON, Conn. — An early-morning tractor-trailer fire shut down a road in Connecticut on Sunday.

The Shelton Fire Department on their Facebook Page said they were alerted at approximately 4:43 a.m. to the blaze in the southbound lanes of Route 8 in Shelton, Connecticut.

When they arrived, the rear portion of a 53-foot-long trailer hauling produce was ablaze.

Fire fighters worked on the scene for several hours with the highway reopening at approximately noon.

The cause of the fire was not reported. No injuries were reported either.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Trucker News Staff
