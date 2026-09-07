Transition Trucking 2026 Elite 11: Jenn Wilken parlayed military experience into a career behind the wheel

When Jenn Wilken left the U.S. Army after 10 years of service, someone suggested trucking as a possible career path for her life as a civilian. Having served as a logistics specialist for most of her time in the military, Wilken gave serious thought to the idea.

She knew that the decision to change the course of her life was not as simple as accelerating through an on-ramp into a new career.

First of all, the idea to go into trucking came from Wilken’s boyfriend, Ron Nogal, who was inviting his significant other to join him on his truck and become part of a team operation.

In addition to knowing that working together as a driving team while living in a sleeper cab could change the dynamics of their relationship, Wilken had not previously envisioned herself operating an 18-wheeler — even though the ride promised to be much smoother than the roads she traveled for the Army during her deployments in Iraq.

These days, Wilken still finds it hard to believe that the decision she ultimately made not long ago would have placed her among the Transition Trucking: Driving For Excellence Award’s Elite 11. To his credit, Nogal had watched how Wilken worked to make the most of the opportunity — and he participated in Wilken’s nomination process, along with his carrier, Prime Inc.

“I couldn’t believe it when they told me I had been nominated, and I was blown away when I heard I was part of the Elite 11,” recalled Wilken. “The Elite 11 is a very big honor, because a lot of us in the military don’t think we do anything special.

“We just go to work; do what we’re told. To be a part of something like this … it’s a trophy for such hard work that you’ve put into your life,” she continued. “It’s a trophy of everything that you’ve done — the sweat, the tears, everything. Also, it’s not just you. It’s your family as well.”

In noting her family, Wilken shared that her decision to enter the military and defend freedom was following in the tradition established by her father and grandfather, who both served in the Marine Corps.

Meanwhile, as she was weighing the decision on entering the trucking industry, Wilken pointed out that her adult children didn’t raise any roadblocks.

“Actually, my kids are so used to me doing things that are out of the ordinary from other moms that they really didn’t think much of it,” Wilken said before sharing the next point her kids made with a smile. “They told me, ‘Oh, poor Ron. Now, he has to put up with you every day.’”

Stepping away from the office and stepping up into the driver’s seat

Looking back on the moment she began to seriously consider trucking as an option, Wilken says she knew that Nogal’s invitation had been partially inspired by watching the stress she was experiencing in the office job that she landed following her retirement from the Army.

Nogal told her, “You were in the Army. You’d be great for this.”

As she looked at the possibilities offered by trucking, Wilken was inspired by one of the disciplines she learned from her military experience, a discipline that carried her through the most challenging moments she faced in the Army:

“One of the other things about the Army — and it can apply to trucking — is learning how to be comfortable when you are uncomfortable,” said Wilken, recalling how she warmed to Nogal’s invitation to make the transition to trucking. “I know that I can live in a small space. I know what I can live without. I can make do.

“The Army has given me the opportunity of knowing what to live without. I can live very minimally. That was one thing I kept coming back to when Ron was telling me that I should get my CDL and join him on his truck,” she continued. “I’m one of those people who can find a way to embrace the adventure. That’s what I did in the Army. I loved my Army career, and I think it molded me into who I am today. It also has helped me become the trucker I am today.”

Learning how to shift gears in a relationship

Once Wilken earned her CDL, she and Nogal both knew the real test was about to begin.

Could Wilken and Nogal add trainee and trainer into their relationship? And, if they could navigate the training phase, how would depending on each other as team drivers work within the dynamics of their relationship as a couple?

“Ron is a great man, and very strong to say, ‘I’m going to train you.’ If you’ve ever tried to teach your significant other something, a new skill or a new trade, it’s not easy,” observed Wilken. “While there were some tears and some arguments, Ron did a great job. He would remind me that I already had experience with larger vehicles while I was in the military.”

Though there’s always a feeling of accomplishment in successfully traversing the nation’s roads while handling a 72-foot vehicle weighing up to 80,000 pounds, Wilken is equally aware the work must be done in close quarters with her significant other always nearby.

“It’s a little like living in a shoebox as a team, but this is how you know your relationship works well,” she said. “When you can live in a shoebox with one another and still be okay, you know that your relationship is still going strong.

“Looking back, my first year out here as a driver has been great,” she continued. “I absolutely love Prime. This company gives you the chance to run how you would like to run.”

Embracing the opportunity to become a role model

Wilken is thrilled to be one two women who are part of the Elite 11 for 2026. She believes that she and fellow Elite 11 honoree Monica Brooks-Buck have the opportunity to inspire more women to transition from the military to the call of service behind the wheel.

“Being one of the two women in the Elite 11 is such a great honor,” said Wilken. “I hope that there’s more to come in the future, because there are more women coming into the trucking industry. If you are looking at what’s next (after the military), I would definitely say give trucking a try.

“While it’s not for everybody, it’s a very good job,” she continued. “The exciting thing about trucking is we get to see different states. We go places. If we have time, we’re waiting on a load, we will get out of the truck and we’ll Uber somewhere.”

Later this month, Wilken and Nogal will be spending some time in Columbus, Ohio: The Elite 11 will be getting together at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum on Sept. 22.

“I can’t wait to meet them all, because we all come from a military background. It’s just super exciting,” said Wilken, thinking back on the past year and the recognition she has received through the Elite 11. “I still can’t believe it. But, just like the Army, trucking takes resiliency.

“One of the things that the Army has instilled in me, going forward in life, I try to have the mindset that things are not that bad,” she continued. “Hey, I’m not waking up in the sand. I’m not waking up in Iraq. I’m not stressed. When things do get tough in the civilian world, I think, ‘It could be worse.’”