Trucker Path names Top 100 Truck Stops for 2022

PHOENIX — Trucker Path has revealed the results of its annual ranking of truck stops. The Top Truck Stops winners among chain and independent facilities were chosen by the nearly 1 million Trucker Path app users.

“The 2022 Top 100 Truck Stops chosen by Trucker Path’s driver community includes both chain and independent facilities that offer the best parking, food and other amenities,” Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path, said. “This recognition means they are the best of the best among places for drivers to stop based on their offerings and the top-notch customer service they provide.”

For its annual Top Truck Stops ranking, Trucker Path gathered over 8.5 million in-app ratings, reviews and driver feedback to determine the Top 100 from among the more than 8,000 truck stops and fuel locations in the Trucker Path app. The top 5 lists represent the overall top 5 and top 5 chain and independent locations with the highest ratings in their respective categories. Drivers across the nation can look for Trucker Path Top 100 Truck Stops that display a window decal honoring the location and their place on the annual Top 100 list.

“It’s exciting to see new locations in the list as well as repeat stores such as our winner from last year, Bert’s Travel Plaza,” Oliver said. “The enthusiasm that our list generates at the store level is a real testament to how dedicated stores are to serving the trucking community. They know that the drivers appreciate the extra effort they are putting in. Providing this list also aligns with our mission to help make truckers’ lives on the road easier, safer and more comfortable.”

The Trucker Path Top 5 Best Trucks Stops

All Truck Stops

1st Place – Kwik Star #1071, Davenport, Iowa.

2nd Place – Love’s Travel Stop #827, Moses Lake, Washington.

3rd Place – Rainbow Trucker’s Lounge, West Wendover, Nevada.

4th Place – Bert’s Travel Plaza, Wellsville, Kansas.

5th Place – Workman’s Travel Center Ozark, Ozark, Arkansas.

Independent Truck Stops

1st Place – Rainbow Trucker’s Lounge, West Wendover, Nevada.

2nd Place – Bert’s Travel Plaza, Wellsville, Kansas.

3rd Place – Stones Truck Stop, Watertown, South Dakota.

4th Place – Pinehurst Gas N Go, Pinehurst, Georgia.

5th Place – Iowa 80, Walcott, Iowa.

Chain Truck Stops

1st Place – Kwik Star #1071, Davenport, Iowa.

2nd Place – Love’s Travel Stop #827, Moses Lake, Washington.

3rd Place – Workman’s Travel Center Ozark, Ozark, Arkansas.

4th Place – TA Express Vermillion #275, Burbank, South Dakota.

5th Place – Roadstar Travel Center Jarrell #17, Jarrell, Texas.

“This recognition means so much since we know it comes directly from our Professional Driver guests,” Steve Wrobel from Kwik Trip’s public relations said. “Thank you! We have a great culture here at Kwik Trip/Kwik Star. Co-workers at our Davenport Kwik Star, our additional 300+ tractor/trailer accessible locations and throughout our entire company serve with our mission statement in mind, to treat others as you like to be treated. That makes Kwik Trip/Kwik Star a great place to visit and to work. We want to thank Trucker Path for providing a network that connects our stores and co-workers to thousands of Drivers.”

Dave Fuller, general manager of Peppermill Resorts, said that The Trucker’s Lounge in West Wendover Resorts “is very pleased to have received this very complimentary designation from the truck driving community. We appreciate providing a well-lit, safe stopover for our friends passing through I-80 on the border of Nevada and Utah. We offer free showers 24/7 along with a nice gift shop to purchase snacks and other gifts that are worthy of taking home to family and friends. Our friendly staff is always here to welcome our drivers and see that our showers are always clean and inviting. We appreciate this honor and hope to continue seeing our new and long-time friends as they pass through Wendover!”

For a full list of 2022 Top 100 Truck Stops, see this link.