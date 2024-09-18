Truckers get the recognition they deserve with Transport Enterprise Leasing’s month-long giveaway

CHATTANOOGA Tenn. — Transport Enterprise Leasing (TEL) has turned Truck Driver Appreciation Week into a month-long celebration of the professional drivers who move goods that drive the American economy, with weekly giveaways throughout the month of September.

According to a company press release, TEL, which supports owner-operators with solutions for leasing and purchasing trucking equipment, celebrating individual hard-working truck drivers all month long with giveaways, including a Trucker GPS, a hotel gift card, truck wash certificates, branded apparel and more.

Certified CDL drivers can enter giveaway’s through links posted each week to TEL’s Facebook and LinkedIn accounts. All CDL drivers and owner-operators in the United States are eligible to enter.

TEL is currently accepting entries for the third of four weekly giveaways. This week’s prizes are a $500 hotel gift card and a set of four chrome fuel-saving twist-and-lock aero wheel covers valued at $590. Winners also receive a TEL trucker cap.

TEL is a member of the American Trucking Associations, which first launched National Truck Driver Appreciation Week in 1988 to honor the vital role truck drivers play in the American economy and our daily lives. This year’s appreciation week takes place Sept. 15-21. TEL’s September giveaways are meant to bring fun and appreciation to these important professionals all month long.