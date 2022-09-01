TheTrucker.com
Champions Club: TCA launches revamped membership referral program

By Truckload Authority Staff -
TCA Membership Committee Chair Tim Chrulski, right, says adding new members to the association benefits all members by enhancing networking opportunities, growing educational offerings, and amplifying efforts on Capitol Hill. (Courtesy: TCA)

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has announced the launch of the Champions Club, a new membership referral program with the help of program sponsor Peterson Manufacturing, Inc.

“We receive many member referrals throughout the year and this new program will officially highlight and celebrate these ‘Champions’ that refer and help build TCA’s membership base,” said Zander Gambill, TCA Vice President of Membership Outreach.

TCA members that refer at least three new members between now and Truckload 2023: Orlando, TCA’s annual convention in March 2023, will be recognized as Champions during the event, and will receive a token of TCA’s appreciation. Champions will also be recognized at the time of referral.

“We are thrilled to launch this new referral program and further engage our members. Their efforts to champion TCA deserve to be celebrated, and I look forward to recognizing all our new Champions Club members,” Gambill said.

TCA Membership Committee Chairman and Garner Trucking’s Chief Operations Officer Tim Chrulski is also elated about the new program.

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of TCA,” Chrulski said. “Adding new members to the association is a benefit to all members by enhancing the networking opportunities, growing our educational offerings, and amplifying our efforts on Capitol Hill. Together, we can continue to unite our industry.”

Gambill urged members who know a carrier, service provider, or driver-training school that might be interested in joining TCA to refer them to TCA.

Members can access the referral form at truckload.org or reach out directly to Zander Gambill at [email protected] or (571) 444-0301.

Truckload Authority Staff
The Truckload Authority News Staff, comprised of award winning journalists and graphic artists, produces content for Truckload Authority, working in cooperation with the Truckload Carriers Association staff. Truckload Authority aims to keep TCA members abreast on the latest trends in the trucking industry as well as articles that feature TCA member executives and drivers. The Truckload Authority staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
