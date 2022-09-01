TCA among associations urging passage of TSA legislation

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has joined numerous associations representing trucking, rail, energy, organized labor, agriculture, third-party logistics providers, and other key supply chain stakeholders in urging Congress to pass the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Security Threat Assessment Application Modernization Act.

“Despite our unique perspectives on challenges facing America’s supply chains, we share the common burden of redundant background checks and duplicative fees that make it challenging and onerous for our members to obtain the security credentials they need to do their jobs,” the coalition said in a letter to Congressional leaders involved with committee charged with the responsibility of the handling of transportation.

The act would create efficiencies for both the government and supply chain workers by harmonizing programs that require the same background check, including the Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC), Hazardous Materials Endorsement (HME), and TSA PreCheck programs.

The TSA Security Threat Assessment Application Modernization Act is a bipartisan bill that would codify formal recommendations dating back to 2007 for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to eliminate these redundancies.

In 2007, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) recommended that DHS coordinate its background check programs and harmonize programs that require the same background check, such as TWIC and HME.

In 2019, DHS tasked the Homeland Security Operational Transportation Security: DHS Efforts to Eliminate Redundant Background Check Investigations with assessing the security value of the TWIC program. The Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center recommended that DHS allow applicants to apply valid background checks to multiple TSA-managed credentialing programs to reduce costs and hassle for users.

“The TSA Security Threat Assessment Application Modernization Act is a long overdue solution for essential workers like truck drivers, pipeline operators, longshore workers, and warehouse managers, among many others, who must obtain these credentials as a condition of employment,” the coalition said. “The people who keep our supply chain running deserve a federal credentialing process that respects their time and money, and the TSA Security Threat Assessment Application Modernization Act directs the implementation of streamlined system that supports America’s workers.”

The coalition urged swift consideration and passage of the legislation.

Among the other organizations that signed the letter are the American Trucking Associations and the Owner-Operator Independent Driver Association.