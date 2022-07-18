TCA Scholarship Fund awards more than $160K to 2022-23 recipients

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has named its 2022-23 TCA Scholarship Fund recipients.

“What makes the TCA Scholarship Fund so special is the fact that it is funded by the proud and generous people of the trucking industry,” said American Central Transport Senior Vice President and CIO and the Fund’s Chairman Bob Kretsinger. “Whether it’s through fundraisers, company and/or individual donations, the Fund has been awarding scholarships for nearly 50 years. This year we had an outstanding number of applications, yet we were still able to award nearly 25% of all applicants with a scholarship.”

Since 1973, the Fund has been providing scholarships to students associated with the trucking industry. Each scholarship recipient must be a student in good standing attending a four-year college or university and must be associated with a TCA member company as an employee, independent contractor, or the child, grandchild, or spouse of an employee or independent contractor of a TCA member company. The Fund awards its scholarships without regard to race, color, sex, national origin, religion, age, disability, or genetic information.

Again this year, the application process was managed by the Ohio Foundation of Independent Colleges (OFIC). A selection committee, established by OFIC, scored the applicants, taking into consideration the applicant’s GPA, major, extracurricular activities, hours worked, and more.

This school year, 19 high school seniors, 15 college freshman, 11 college sophomores, seven college juniors, and three college seniors were awarded scholarships totaling more than $160,000. Recipients are located across the U.S. and Canada; Wisconsin leads the way with eight recipients.

Additionally, the Fund announced a new, fully endowed Past Chairmen’s Fund scholarship — the Tom Kretsinger, Jr., Scholarship. Kretsinger served as TCA’s Chairman from 2013-2014. For a TCA past chairman to have a fully-endowed scholarship in their name, their Past Chairmen’s Fund is required to receive $50,000 in donations.

The inaugural recipient of the scholarship, in the amount of $3,250, is Anthony Ciraulo, whose father works at Werner Enterprises based in Omaha, Nebraska. Ciraulo will be a college senior at Saint Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, and is majoring in accounting.

Scholarship winners and company affiliation include:

Tristan Schelvan, H.O. Wolding – NAIT Scholarship, $6,250

Rae Ballinger, H.O Wolding – John Kaburick Scholarship, $4,500

Alexandra Wayne, Brown Trucking Co. – Kai Norris Scholarship, $3,250

Joshua Short, Cargo Transporters, Inc. – Darrel Clark Wilson III Scholarship, $3,250

Mallory Beamer, Dutch Maid Logistics – Thomas Welby Scholarship, $3,250

Jared Anderson, deBoer Transportation, Inc. – Stoney Reese Stubbs Scholarship, $3,250

Cade Walder, Nussbaum Transportation – Robert Low Scholarship, $3,250

Amy Pitzel, Bison Transport – Robert D. Penner Scholarship, $3,250

Landry Kirsling, H.O. Wolding – Thomas R. Schilli Scholarship, $3,250

Connor Gates, Prime Inc. – Thomas R. Schilli Scholarship, $3,250

Nathan Gariepy, Load One, LLC – Keith Tuttle Scholarship, $3,250

Anthony Ciraulo, Werner Enterprises – Tom Kretsinger, Jr., Scholarship, $3,250

The following students have been awarded $2,725 for the 2022-23 school year:

Elizabeth Wilhelm, Hirschbach Motor Lines

Toby Plattner, Nussbaum Transportation

Parker Litterick, Warren Transport, Inc.

Jack Thompson, Cheema Freightlines, LLC

Jocelyn Calderon, Whiteline Express, Ltd.

Isabella Makowske, Dart Transit Company

Olivia Thompson, Cheema Freightlines, LLC

Keylan Newton, Covenant Transport Services

Megan Rogers, Don Hummer Trucking Corp.

Martina Tolhurst, Bison Transport

Isabella McDaniel, Buchanan Hauling & Rigging

Emily Dudaitis, E and V Services, Inc.

Annika Waltenberg, H.O. Wolding

Chase Forwerck, Keller Logistics, LLC

Nicholas Farrell, Load One, LLC

Jack Rogers, Don Hummer Trucking Corp.

Chloe Smith, Barber Trucking, Inc.

Courtney Street, Wilson Logistics

Tanner Nelson, Bay & Bay

Skyler Seybold, Prime Inc.

Kylie Woods, Woods Transportation LLC

Alyssa Kirsling, H.O. Wolding

Nathan Stice, CFI

Rylee Deckard, Prime Inc.

Natalie Houser, Daseke – Boyd Bros Transportation, Inc.

Mason Jenkins, Doug Andrus Distributing LLC

Andrew Goble, DMC Insurance

Victoria Freeman, U.S. Xpress, Inc.

Jacob Moore, Covenant Logistics

Molly Nugent, R.E. Garrison Trucking

James Floyd, KLLM Transport Services

Kaden Buatte, Prime Inc.

Genesis Drake, Cargo Transporters, Inc.

Kelsey Fullenkamp, Whiteline Express, Ltd.

Eva Whang, Veriha Trucking

Ariel Swerlein, Classic Carriers, Inc.

Kylie Wenger, Wilson Logistics

Jaida Ndungu, USA Truck, Inc.

Seth Bose, K & J Trucking

Theresa Stephens, McLeod Software

Kelsey McGaughey, PGT Trucking, Inc.

Jackson Smith, Arctic Express

Benay Taylor, Prime Inc.

To learn more about the TCA Scholarship Fund, or for information on how you can donate to the Past Chairmen’s Fund, visit truckload.org/scholarships.