TCA applauds nomination of FMCSA’s Robin Hutcheson as agency administrator

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) congratulates Robin Hutcheson on her nomination to lead the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) as the agency’s administrator.

“Our members welcome the opportunity to continue to work together and hope to see her confirmed in a timely manner by the Senate,” said TCA President Jim Ward. “Hutcheson is well equipped with extensive experience drafting and implementing transportation policy.”

She previously served as the deputy assistant secretary for safety policy for the U.S. Department of Transportation, where she spearheaded the formation of the National Roadway Safety Strategy and was crucial to the development of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

As these programs will help shape transportation policy and spending for years to come, the trucking industry will be fortunate to have someone as well-versed as Hutcheson leading the FMCSA, added Ward.

Hutcheson’s background also includes transportation administration at the local level. She previously served as the transportation director for Salt Lake City and the director of public works for Minneapolis.

“TCA has always greatly valued its positive working relationship with FMCSA and its leadership,” said Ward. “Our collaboration is more important than ever, as the trucking industry has demonstrated its essential status during these unprecedented times. The pandemic and labor shortages have disrupted supply chains and challenged industry, but trucking has remained relentless in our efforts to move America forward. With the nomination of Administrator Hutcheson, we feel the industry is even better positioned to tackle these challenges.”