TCA’s David Heller promoted to Senior Vice President of Safety and Government Affairs

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has announced that David Heller has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Safety and Government Affairs.

In this capacity, he will expand TCA’s reach as it relates to safety and will strengthen the association’s advocacy on Capitol Hill in order to best serve TCA members and trucking as a whole.

“This promotion will reemphasize TCA’s commitment to being a leading presence within the trucking and safety community,” said TCA Chairman and Load One LLC CEO John Elliott. “TCA is better poised than ever before to help advance efforts to protect our truck drivers and the motoring public on our roadways. Dave will strengthen TCA’s relationships with industry stakeholders and government partners to safeguard the interests of the truckload segment and bring parties together to work toward our common goals.”

Heller has worked for TCA since 2005, initially as the Director of Safety, and most recently as the Vice President of Government Affairs. Before that, he spent seven years as Manager of Safety Programs for the American Trucking Associations.

During his time with TCA, Heller has become recognized as a leading expert in his field, sought after for commentary on national news networks like CNN and FOX News, among others.

The announcement was made following TCA’s Safety & Security Meeting in Nashville, which took place June 5-7. More than 300 safety and human-resources professionals gathered in downtown Nashville to discuss problems and find solutions. Heller oversees TCA’s Safety & Security Division Committee, which consists of nearly a dozen truckload safety professionals from the association’s for-hire carrier membership base. Heller and the committee members plan the annual meeting.

Heller will work to enhance the North American Transportation Management Institute (NATMI) and TCA’s Driver Training, Safety Professional, and Maintenance Supervisor Certificate programs while working with member fleets on regulatory and compliance endeavors.

Additionally, Heller manages TCA’s annual Call on Washington, where he ensures TCA members are given the opportunity to engage with policymakers and share their perspectives.

To learn more about TCA’s upcoming events and programs, visit truckload.org.