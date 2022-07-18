Big Freight Systems, Bison Transport win TCA’s Fleet Safety grand prizes

Big Freight Systems, Inc., of Steinbach, Manitoba, Canada, and Bison Transport of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, are grand prize winners in the 2021 TCA Fleet Safety Awards contest. The contest is made possible by Presenting Sponsor Great West Casualty Company and Supporting Sponsors Peterson Manufacturing Company and Tenstreet.

Both companies, as well as all carriers which placed in the top three of their mileage-based divisions, were also recognized during TCA’s 2022 Safety & Security Meeting June 5-7 at the Renaissance Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee.

Big Freight Systems was named the winner of the small carrier division (total annual mileage of less than 25 million), and Bison Transport was the Grand Prize winner in the large carrier division (total annual mileage of 25 million or more). Both carriers demonstrated that they had exceptional safety programs and impressive accident frequency ratios over the last year.

“TCA is honored to recognize Big Freight Systems and Bison Transport for their amazing safety achievements,” said then-TCA President John Lyboldt. “This year we received the most entries ever in the history of the Fleet Safety Awards, showing that TCA’s members are truly industry leaders when it comes to safety. Big Freight Systems and Bison are very deserving of the grand prize as a testament to their efforts to improve safety for all with whom they share the roadways.”

To learn more about the TCA Fleet Safety Award process or to apply for the 2022 contest, visit truckload.org/fleet-safety.