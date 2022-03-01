TCA accepting applications for 2022-23 scholarship program

New this year, the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) Scholarship Fund has launched its online application significantly earlier than in years past. This change gives the TCA Scholarship Fund the opportunity to be featured at high school awards presentations, which are typically held in late spring.

For nearly 50 years, the TCA Scholarship Fund has been helping students who have connections to the truckload industry.

The fund awards up to $6,250 per year per full-time college student. In the 2021-22 school year, the TCA Scholarship Fund’s Board of Trustees awarded more than 55 students with scholarships totaling more than $163,000.

Much of the program’s support comes from within the truckload family — companies and individuals who are committed to our community’s future.

The 2022-23 TCA Scholarship Fund online application is now open and can be accessed through the TCA website at www.truckload.org/scholarships; applications will be accepted through March 14..

Any student in good standing (minimum GPA of 3.0) who will be attending an accredited four-year college or university as a freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior is invited to attend. In addition, applicants must be either the child, grandchild, or spouse of an employee; be an employee of a TCA member company; or be the child, grandchild, or spouse of an independent contractor or an independent contractor that is affiliated with a TCA member company.

“I could not be more grateful for the opportunities the TCA has provided me through their scholarships,” said Blake Quinn, the 2018-19 recipient of the National Association of Independent Truckers (NAIT) Scholarship. “Because of the TCA, I’ve been to put a lot more focus into my degree. I can’t begin to explain how much that has paid off.”

Quinn, whose father works for Prime Inc. based in Springfield, Missouri, received $6,250.

“College can be stressful enough, disregarding student loan debt,” shared Austin Wagner, TCA’s 2021-22 John Kaburick Scholarship recipient. “When you add that into the equation, students bear a heavy burden. Receiving a TCA scholarship this year has helped me to be at ease and allowed me to focus more intently on my schoolwork.”

Wagner, who received $4,500, and is studying marketing/entrepreneurial studies, has ties to McLeod Software Corp., Inc., based in Birmingham, Alabama.

Want to help spread the word to your staff? TCA members are encouraged to download social-media graphics and marketing materials at www.truckload.org/scholarships, and then use the materials to inform their employees of this member benefit.