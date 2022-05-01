TCA’s 2022 Safety & Security Meeting set for June 5-7

The Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) annual Safety & Security Meeting will be held June 5-7 at the Renaissance Nashville Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.

This highly anticipated meeting has consistently brought truckload carrier safety professionals together to discuss problems, share ideas, and seek solutions to make their businesses and the nation’s roads safer. Special thanks to our Major Sponsors: Drivers Legal Plan, EBE Technologies, ISAAC Instruments, and Northland Insurance.

The event will feature its popular “Safety in the Round” sessions, which draw from the knowledge of the group to solve common safety management and human-resource problems. Topics typically include workers’ compensation issues, employee/employer communication, improving driver-hiring procedures, and others.

In addition to specialized educational sessions developed by TCA safety officers, attendees enjoy several networking opportunities and can learn about the latest products and services in the exhibit hall. The event also includes a first-timers’ orientation, receptions, and several meals together.

The meeting kicks off Sunday, June 5 with a CEO panel on “Safety as a Retention Tool” and a general session on the topic “Managing Expectations in the Midst of Litigation.” The Monday, June 6, schedule includes a general session about regulatory updates as well as workshops and a general session on “Staying Positive in Safety.”

Tuesday, June 7 offers attendees four concurrent workshops, and the meeting will wrap up with a general session on “Top 10 Data Points and Why.”

For more information or to register your team for this event, visit truckload.org/events.