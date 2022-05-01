WAA recognizes TCA members as Honor Fleets for longevity in fulfilling the mission

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) members who volunteered their time and equipment to transport remembrance wreaths for Wreaths Across America (WAA) were recognized for their efforts during Truckload 2022: Las Vegas.

WAA’s Director of Transportation and the Mobile Education Exhibit Don Queeney presented Thank You awards to those Honor Fleet members, who have transported wreaths for 10 or more years, during the Communications & Image Committee meeting at Truckload 2022: Las Vegas at the Wynn Las Vegas.

“Since the first load of wreaths was delivered to Arlington National Cemetery, we have experienced overwhelming support from the transportation industry, and TCA in particular, in helping us move this mission,” said Queeney. “The carriers being recognized today are part of a group who always find a way to help deliver these important truckloads of respect year after year. Our gratitude for their efforts is greater than this token of appreciation can describe, but we hope they know how important their part is in fulfilling the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach.”

The following carriers, WAA’s Honor Fleet members, were recognized during the presentation:

C.R. England – Salt Lake City, Utah;

Cargo Transporters – Claremont, North Carolina;

Dart Transit Co. – Eagan, Minnesota;

Freymiller – Oklahoma City;

Hartt Transportation Systems – Bangor, Maine;

Load One, LLC – Taylor, Michigan;

Motor Carrier Service (MCS) – Northwood, Ohio;

Pottle’s Transportation – Hermon, Maine;

Prime Inc. – Springfield, Missouri;

Knight-Swift Transportation – Phoenix, Arizona;

U.S. Xpress, Inc. – Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Since 2008, TCA has helped to secure, or has encouraged professional truck drivers and motor carriers, to haul remembrance wreaths each December on behalf of WAA.

For nearly a decade, TCA and its sponsor, Pilot Flying J, have supported WAA’s Arlington Wreath Rally which takes place the Friday evening before National Wreath Laying Day at Arlington National Cemetery. Thanks to Pilot Flying J, nearly 100 professional truck drivers and their guests receive a meal and driver appreciation gifts during the event. To view available routes this fall, or to complete an interest form, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.