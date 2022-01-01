TheTrucker.com
Bridging Border Barriers

More than 150 industry executives and key association leaders gathered to discuss and learn about current and potential cross-border issues that are facing the industry during TCA’s Fifth Annual Bridging Border Barriers, held Wednesday, November 17, at the Lionhead Golf Club & Conference Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

The event featured numerous networking opportunities, insightful panel discussions, a government affairs update, and more.

Thanks to the following sponsors, the event was complimentary for all audiences: Blume Global, Daimler Trucks North America, ISAAC Instruments, and TruckRight.

View additional photos at truckload.org/Flickr.

