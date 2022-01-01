TheTrucker.com
Talking TCA

Capitol Christmas Tree celebration

By Truckload Authority Staff -
Capitol Christmas Tree celebration

Every year, a different national forest is selected to provide a tree to appear on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the holiday season. This year, California’s Six Rivers National Forest, in partnership with nonprofit partner Choose Outdoors and Visit California, chose this special gift — an 84-foot-tall White Fir — that was transported from California to Washington, D.C., by truck. The official tree-lighting ceremony was held Wednesday, December 1.

Since 2012, the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has proudly sponsored the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. During its 4,000-mile trek this year, the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, also called “The People’s Tree,” made a special stop at the Williamsport Town Hall in downtown Williamsport, Maryland, on Tuesday, November 16. As part of TCA’s sponsorship, the organization can host the tree in a city of its choosing. View additional photos at truckload.org/Flickr.

Truckload Carriers Association 2

The Truckload Authority News Staff, comprised of award winning journalists and graphic artists, produces content for Truckload Authority, working in cooperation with the Truckload Carriers Association staff. Truckload Authority aims to keep TCA members abreast on the latest trends in the trucking industry as well as articles that feature TCA member executives and drivers. The Truckload Authority staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for Truckload Authority Staff
Truckload Authority Staff
The Truckload Authority News Staff, comprised of award winning journalists and graphic artists, produces content for Truckload Authority, working in cooperation with the Truckload Carriers Association staff. Truckload Authority aims to keep TCA members abreast on the latest trends in the trucking industry as well as articles that feature TCA member executives and drivers. The Truckload Authority staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Great West Casualty Company