Capitol Christmas Tree celebration

TCA staffers pose for a photo before the tree-lighting event on December 1. Pictured, from left: TCA’s Luis Soto, Marli Hall, Zander Gambill, Hunter Livesay, Kristen Bouchard, Kelly Schubert, and Kathryn Pobre. On November 16, 2021, #CCTWilliamsport attendees had the opportunity to purchase commemorative ornaments during a whistle stop sponsored by TCA. One side of the ornament featured the 2021 logo; the other featured “Williamsport, Maryland” and the date of the event. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Deputy Administrator Meera Joshi addressed the crowd during the Williamsport, Maryland, whistle stop on November 16. D.M. Bowman, Inc., President and TCA Chairman Jim Ward was interviewed prior to the Williamsport event by reporter Brittany Ward of WDVMTV Channel 25. The 2021 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree — an 84-foot-tall White Fir — was harvested from California’s Six Rivers National Forest on October 23. TCA’s Marli Hall poses alongside the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Kirsten Radewagen during the November 16, 2021, tour stop in Williamsport, Maryland, #CCTWilliamsport. One of the six System Transport professional truck drivers who hauled the tree, Jeremy Bellinger of Spokane, Washington, received high-fives at an event. He has 21 years’ experience as a commercial glass driver. This panoramic view shows a private Tree Sponsor Reception that was held November 29 at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C. TCA staffers pose with a piece of the banner that lined the trailer carrying the 84-foot-tall White Fir. TCA was presented this memento during a private Sponsor Reception at the National Press Club November 29. Pictured, from left: TCA’s Marli Hall, Hunter Livesay, and Kathryn Pobre. Congratulations on a successful journey, System Transport! The professional truck drivers who hauled the tree, along with staffers, attended the tree-lighting ceremony December 1.

Every year, a different national forest is selected to provide a tree to appear on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the holiday season. This year, California’s Six Rivers National Forest, in partnership with nonprofit partner Choose Outdoors and Visit California, chose this special gift — an 84-foot-tall White Fir — that was transported from California to Washington, D.C., by truck. The official tree-lighting ceremony was held Wednesday, December 1.

Since 2012, the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has proudly sponsored the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree. During its 4,000-mile trek this year, the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, also called “The People’s Tree,” made a special stop at the Williamsport Town Hall in downtown Williamsport, Maryland, on Tuesday, November 16. As part of TCA’s sponsorship, the organization can host the tree in a city of its choosing. View additional photos at truckload.org/Flickr.