TheTrucker.com
Business Talking TCA

Don’t miss TCA’s Bridging Border Barriers event Nov. 20

By Linda Garner-Bunch -
Home  >  BusinessTalking TCA   >   Don’t miss TCA’s Bridging Border Barriers event Nov. 20
Reading Time: 2 minutes
Don’t miss TCA’s Bridging Border Barriers event Nov. 20

Motor carriers who engage in cross-border transport face a unique set of challenges. Join the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and industry experts in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, November 20 to discuss current and potential cross-border issues that are facing the truckload industry.

This year’s agenda features informative and educational sessions:

The Power of Benchmarking and Improving Your Operations

Benchmarking is a valuable process for organizations seeking to improve their performance and achieve strategic goals. In this session, you’ll hear from TCA member company executives who are fully engaged in the process. They’ll talk about the key benefits from benchmarking which include performance improvements, competitive advantage gains, goal setting and strategy development and how they were able to take their benchmarking participation and implement its benefits back into their operations.

The panel, moderated by TCA President Jim Ward includes Trevor Kurtz, general manager of Brian Kurtz Trucking; Kevin Erb, senior director of U.S. operations for Erb Transport Ltd.; and Dave Martin, vice president of Eastern operations for Bison Transport.

Embracing the Freight Market and Preparing for Better Times

Broken into separate sessions for small/medium-size carriers and large carriers, this panel features insights from truckload carrier C-level executives about the current freight market and the strategies and initiatives that they’ve implemented to help weather the current storm and position themselves for better times.

The Small Carrier Panel, moderated by Peter Stefanovich, president of Left Lane Associates, includes Mark Bylsma, president of Spring Creek Carriers Inc.; Julie Tanguay, president and CEO of EG Gray Transportation; and James Steed, president of Steed Standard Transport Ltd.

The Large Carrier Panel, moderated by John G. Smith, vice president of editorial for Newcom Media Inc., includes David Tumber, COO for Kriska Transportation Group; Craig Germain, COO of XTL Transport Inc.; and Steve Brookshaw, senior executive vice president of TFI International.

Economic Update

Hear insights about recent data from Nathan Janzen, assistant chief economist for RBC. Janzen is a leader in the macroeconomic analysis group, with a focus is on analysis and forecasting macroeconomic developments in Canada and the U.S.

Regulatory and Safety Update

Dave Heller, TCA’s senior vice president of safety and government affairs will share the latest updates on regulatory compliance and safety issues. In addition, he’ll share his insights from the U.S. presidential election and what the results might mean for trucking.

For information or to register, visit truckloadbbb.com.

linda gardner bunch

Linda Garner-Bunch has been in publishing for more than 30 years. You name it, Linda has written about it. She has served as an editor for a group of national do-it-yourself publications and has coordinated the real estate section of Arkansas’ only statewide newspaper, in addition to working on a variety of niche publications ranging from bridal magazines to high-school sports previews and everything in between. She is also an experienced photographer and copy editor who enjoys telling the stories of the “Knights of the Highway,” as she calls our nation’s truck drivers.

Avatar for Linda Garner-Bunch
Linda Garner-Bunch
Linda Garner-Bunch has been in publishing for more than 30 years. You name it, Linda has written about it. She has served as an editor for a group of national do-it-yourself publications and has coordinated the real estate section of Arkansas’ only statewide newspaper, in addition to working on a variety of niche publications ranging from bridal magazines to high-school sports previews and everything in between. She is also an experienced photographer and copy editor who enjoys telling the stories of the “Knights of the Highway,” as she calls our nation’s truck drivers.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE