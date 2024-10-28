Don’t miss TCA’s Bridging Border Barriers event Nov. 20

Motor carriers who engage in cross-border transport face a unique set of challenges. Join the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) and industry experts in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, November 20 to discuss current and potential cross-border issues that are facing the truckload industry.

This year’s agenda features informative and educational sessions:

The Power of Benchmarking and Improving Your Operations

Benchmarking is a valuable process for organizations seeking to improve their performance and achieve strategic goals. In this session, you’ll hear from TCA member company executives who are fully engaged in the process. They’ll talk about the key benefits from benchmarking which include performance improvements, competitive advantage gains, goal setting and strategy development and how they were able to take their benchmarking participation and implement its benefits back into their operations.

The panel, moderated by TCA President Jim Ward includes Trevor Kurtz, general manager of Brian Kurtz Trucking; Kevin Erb, senior director of U.S. operations for Erb Transport Ltd.; and Dave Martin, vice president of Eastern operations for Bison Transport.

Embracing the Freight Market and Preparing for Better Times

Broken into separate sessions for small/medium-size carriers and large carriers, this panel features insights from truckload carrier C-level executives about the current freight market and the strategies and initiatives that they’ve implemented to help weather the current storm and position themselves for better times.

The Small Carrier Panel, moderated by Peter Stefanovich, president of Left Lane Associates, includes Mark Bylsma, president of Spring Creek Carriers Inc.; Julie Tanguay, president and CEO of EG Gray Transportation; and James Steed, president of Steed Standard Transport Ltd.

The Large Carrier Panel, moderated by John G. Smith, vice president of editorial for Newcom Media Inc., includes David Tumber, COO for Kriska Transportation Group; Craig Germain, COO of XTL Transport Inc.; and Steve Brookshaw, senior executive vice president of TFI International.

Economic Update

Hear insights about recent data from Nathan Janzen, assistant chief economist for RBC. Janzen is a leader in the macroeconomic analysis group, with a focus is on analysis and forecasting macroeconomic developments in Canada and the U.S.

Regulatory and Safety Update

Dave Heller, TCA’s senior vice president of safety and government affairs will share the latest updates on regulatory compliance and safety issues. In addition, he’ll share his insights from the U.S. presidential election and what the results might mean for trucking.

For information or to register, visit truckloadbbb.com.