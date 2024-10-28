Saldivar Trucking deploys first independent owner-operator Volvo VNR Electric Truck for drayage at ports of LA, Long Beach

Volvo Trucks North America and its dealer TEC Equipment have achieved a significant milestone with customer Saldivar’s Trucking becoming the first independent owner-operator in the U.S. to deploy a Volvo VNR Electric truck for drayage operations at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

“While large fleets often make headlines for their ambitious investments in battery-electric vehicles, nearly half of the 3.5 million professional truck drivers in the U.S. are owner-operators running their businesses with just one truck,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “These small operations face unique challenges, from the initial capital investment to securing adequate charging infrastructure. TEC Equipment has been instrumental in supporting owner-operators like Saldivar’s Trucking through the transition to battery-electric vehicles. Their dedication to providing comprehensive support and securing necessary funding demonstrates how crucial dealer partners are in turning the vision of owning a battery-electric vehicle into a reality for fleets of all sizes.”

According to a company press release, the milestone underscores TEC Equipment’s pivotal role in making battery-electric trucks accessible to smaller, independent operators, and highlights Volvo Trucks’ commitment to leading the electromobility transition.

California Air Resources Board (CARB)’s Advanced Clean Fleet (ACF) Rule, which took effect on Jan. 1 places zero emissions vehicle requirements on fleets of all sizes concerning new drayage trucks operating at California seaports or intermodal railyards. These requirements present financial challenges for smaller operators, many of whom lack the upfront capital needed to make the transition to electrification.

Saldivar’s Trucking was able to overcome this hurdle by securing $410,000 in funding from CARB’s On-Road Heavy-Duty Voucher Incentive Program (VIP), which provides funding to replace older, heavy-duty trucks with zero-emission vehicles, according to the release. The program is directed exclusively to small fleets with 10 vehicles or less that operate in California and aims to bridge the gap between the regulatory push for clean transportation and the financial realities faced by small business owners. However, owner-operators often have difficulty taking advantage of available grants because of the impact it can have on their personal income taxes. TEC Equipment worked closely with South Coast Air Quality Management District to secure the CARB funding and ensure Saldivar’s was able to successfully deploy the Volvo VNR Electric truck.

“Saldivar’s is very happy with his new Volvo VNR Electric truck, especially after upgrading from an older, used 2010 tractor. The driver training he received helped him overcome any initial range anxiety, and he’s fully embraced the ease, comfort, and quietness of the EV,” said Melanie Des Laurier, new truck sales, TEC Equipment.

Saldivar’s was supported throughout his electromobility transition by TEC Equipment’s La Mirada location, a Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) dealership, according to the release. TEC Equipment is Volvo’s largest West Coast dealership group and played a key role in developing the Certified EV Dealership program. TEC Equipment has a dedicated fleet support manager and corporate battery-electric vehicle service manager that assists their sales team with the training and hand-over on all Volvo VNR Electric trucks.

Saldivar’s Volvo VNR Electric features a six-battery configuration, with 565 kWh of storage capacity and a 250 kW charging capability. The zero-tailpipe emission truck can charge to 80% in 90 minutes to provide a range of up to 275 miles — more than enough to meet Saldivar’s operational needs, which include running night shifts at the ports and covering 175-200 miles per day, five days a week. Representatives from TEC Equipment went over the safety and features of the Volvo VNR Electric truck from the inside out. Saldivar’s received driver training to learn how to maximize the range and benefits of the battery-electric truck.

Saldivar’s uses a charging-as-a-service (CaaS) depot owned by Prologis and operated by Performance Team Logistics, A Maersk Company. The CaaS model allows Saldivar’s to charge his Volvo VNR Electric during the day, typically plugging in around 3:30 am to have it fully charged and ready for the next shift at 4:30 pm. This approach minimizes downtime and helps streamline his operations. The TEC Equipment team also took Saldivar’s to the CaaS location he will utilize to teach him how to charge his battery-electric truck.