Safety & Security Meeting draws more than 250

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) hosted its annual Safety & Security Meeting from June 6-8 in St. Louis. More than 250 truckload safety professionals gathered in person to discuss problems, share ideas, and seek solutions to make their businesses and the nation’s roads safer.

The event offered its highly popular “Safety in the Round” sessions, giving attendees the chance to draw from the knowledge of the group to address common safety management and human-resource problems. Discussion topics included workers’ compensation issues, employee/employer communication, improving driver-hiring procedures, and others.

In addition to specialized educational sessions developed by TCA’s Safety & Security Division Officers, attendees could participate in a first-timers orientation, network at receptions, peruse a robust exhibition hall which featured the latest products and services, and more.

Look for full coverage of the meeting in the September-October issue of Truckload Authority.

To view additional photos from the event, visit truckload.org/Flickr.