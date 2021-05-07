TCA provides access to timely, relevant educational content for execs, safety and operations personnel

By
Truckload Authority Staff
-
16
Are you ready to improve yourself and your team in 2021? Want to earn continuing education credit? TCA has you covered, and you can even self-report directly through TCA’s website.

TCA’s online learning center provides access to insightful webinars, expert-led workshops, sessions, and panels from TCA’s meeting and events. Did you miss a webinar, workshop, or TCA event? Don’t worry: you can access a recording by visiting truckload.org/education-tao.

TCA is also an official North American Transportation Management Institute’s (NATMI) certification and recertification affiliate.  Let TCA be your resource as you progress through professional certification. Learn more about the following industry certification categories:

  • Certified Director of Safety;
  • Certified Safety Supervisor;
  • Certified Driver Trainer;
  • Certified Director of Maintenance/Equipment;
  • Certified Supervisor of Maintenance /Equipment; and
  • Certified Cargo Security Professional.

Questions? Contact TCA at [email protected] or visit truckload.org/about-truckload-academy.

