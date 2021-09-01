TCA unveils #Truckload Strong initiative

Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), the only trade association whose sole focus is the truckload segment of the motor carrier industry, announced in late July that it is partnering with LaunchIt Public Relations, a firm focused exclusively on the trucking and transportation industry, to develop and roll out a comprehensive program that focuses on the image of the trucking industry.

This initiative comes at the same time TCA has reached a record high in carrier membership with a 6% year-to-date gain. TCA carrier members have a combined truck count of more than 210,000 trucks that represent over $38 billion in annual truckload revenue.

The new initiative is predicated on showcasing the truckload segment of the industry’s importance in four areas:

A strong commitment to safety;

The use of advanced technology to improve safety, efficiency, and driver quality of life;

The essentiality of truckload carriers for the nation, its economy, and prosperity; and

Recognition for the generosity of the industry through driver goodwill and carrier community outreach.

“Our organization’s membership is at an all-time high, our industry is incredibly strong, and we have unparalleled pride in what we do, but we have to do a better job at getting that message out to our partners, the public, and in particular, potential drivers,” said TCA Vice President of Government Affairs David Heller.

“That’s why we hired LaunchIt,” he continued. “They have served the trucking industry for over 29 years with successful image campaigns and launches. As our momentum in membership growth continues, the expertise that LaunchIt brings to our strategic plan for improving the image of trucking will be invaluable.”

Driven by LaunchIt, the new TCA effort to spread the word about the outstanding people and programs across the truckload industry will focus on safety, the growing use of advanced technology, the essential role that carriers and drivers play, and their daily acts of heroism and goodwill.

“Truckload carriers are deserving of the recognition that they are a highly safe, technologically savvy, and essential industry,” said LaunchIt President Susan Fall.

“This initiative is a group effort. We will be working closely with TCA carrier and supplier members to guide them on how best to spread the word of our superior truckload industry,” she noted. “TCA’s membership value proposition has never been stronger, and we at LaunchIt are so proud to be partnering with them on this much-needed image campaign. #TruckloadStrong sums up TCA, its members, and this new image initiative. It’s a hashtag I hope to see a lot more of in the months to come.”

“We are extremely proud of what TCA was able to achieve in membership growth,” shared TCA President John Lyboldt. “It took a truly remarkable effort from the TCA team and our supportive members. The stronger the membership, the stronger our collective voice. We’re looking forward to continuing this momentum and this new initiative that is perfectly aligned to keep us on a continued growth trajectory.”

TCA currently has 405 carrier members and 262 associate members.

“TCA is pleased with these results as we continue to provide the truckload community with our educational programs, government affairs support, profitability benchmarking, awards programs, live events and more. TCA’s value proposition has never been stronger, and we look forward to serving even more carriers,” said TCA Vice President of Membership and Outreach Zander Gambill.